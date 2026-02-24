Why are data centres fuelling tensions in Northern Virginia ahead of US midterms?

NORTHERN VIRGINIA: Rising energy costs are fuelling frustration among American voters ahead of this year’s midterm elections.

In Northern Virginia, data centres – notorious for guzzling massive amounts of electricity and water – are emerging as a flashpoint over power demand and infrastructure strain.

The region on the eastern coast of the United States is widely regarded as the data centre capital of the world, with a large concentration of server farms clustered in counties just outside Washington, DC.

Its rise can be traced back to early tax incentives that attracted major tech investments, coupled with Northern Virginia’s dense fibre-optic network, which has made it an attractive hub for internet infrastructure.

But rapid expansion, now accelerated by the global artificial intelligence boom, is sharply increasing electricity demand, putting pressure on the power grid and drawing political pushback.