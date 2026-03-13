Two US sailors injured after non-combat fire aboard carrier in Red Sea

WASHINGTON: Two US sailors were injured after the USS Gerald Ford suffered a non-combat-related fire on board, the US military said on Thursday (Mar 12).

The Ford carrier, the United States' newest aircraft carrier and the world's largest, is taking part in operations against Iran and currently located in the Red Sea.

In a statement, the military said the sailors were receiving medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and were in stable condition.

"There is no damage to the ship’s propulsion plant, and the aircraft carrier remains fully operational," the military said, adding that the fire started in the ship's main laundry area.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that as many as 150 US troops have been wounded in the US-Israeli ​war with Iran.

The Ford, which has more than 5,000 sailors aboard, has more than 75 military aircraft, including fighter aircraft like the F-18 Super Hornet jets.

The carrier has been deployed for more than nine months, including taking part in operations in the Caribbean earlier this year.