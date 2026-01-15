Another immigration-related shooting fuels chaos in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS: A Venezuelan man who fled a traffic stop in Minneapolis was shot in the leg on Wednesday (Jan 14) by a US immigration agent, the government said, amid a surge that has spurred dramatic resistance in the Minnesota city.

The US Department of Homeland Security, which is overseeing President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration, said the shooting came after two people attacked the federal agent with a broomstick and snow shovel as he wrestled with the Venezuelan, who DHS said was in the United States illegally.

Protesters throwing rocks, ice and fireworks clashed with law enforcement agents who fired tear gas and crowd-control munitions late into the night following the shooting, which came a week after a US immigration officer fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good, a US citizen, in her car in Minneapolis.

Reuters journalists photographed law enforcement agents and protesters on dark streets obscured by clouds of tear gas and occasionally illuminated by beams from agents' headlamps and flashes from crowd-control munitions.

People in the streets near the shooting had thrown fireworks, ice and rocks at law enforcement and were "engaging in unlawful acts", Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara told a press conference at which he and Mayor Jacob Frey urged the crowds to disperse.

"We do not need this to escalate any further," O'Hara said.

The US Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, accused Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, both Democrats, of encouraging resistance to ICE with "hateful rhetoric", a contention Frey rejected.

"We cannot counter Donald Trump's chaos with our own brand of chaos," the mayor said.