Nasdaq falls again on mixed day for US stocks, oil prices rise

Briefing.com described the outcome as "divergent tech performance," adding that the gains "continue to broaden" to other sectors. These include industrial companies such as Caterpillar, which surged 6.3 per cent.



The Micron earnings had also given a lift to South Korea's Kospi, which soared more than five percent due to tech share strength. Tokyo's Nikkei also had a good day, jumping 4.6 per cent.



US data included an upward revision in first-quarter growth to 2.1 per cent, while a key inflation reading in May showed personal consumption expenditures rising 4.1 per cent from a year ago.



While a three-year high for the inflation reading, analysts said that with oil prices falling, the figure made it unlikely the Fed would raise interest rates further than already expected in the coming months.



"The lack of an upside surprise allows investors to focus on nearer-term catalysts, including renewed strength in technology stocks on the back of Micron's powerful earnings-driven reaction," said Bret Kenwell, investment analyst at eToro.



Among individual companies, Bayer surged 18.7 per cent after the US Supreme Court handed the German pharmaceutical and agriculture company a big win in longrunning litigation over claims in US courts that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.



Ford climbed two percent after a prominent US consumer survey extolled the Michigan auto giant's quality performance, rating it first among mass market brands in a quality survey conducted with carmakers in the first 90 days of ownership.