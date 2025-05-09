White smoke billows from Sistine Chapel as new pope elected

VATICAN CITY: White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel on Thursday (May 8) and the bells of St Peter's rang out, signalling that cardinals have elected a new pope to succeed Pope Francis and take charge of the Roman Catholic Church.

The election came on the first full day of voting by the 133 cardinal electors, who secluded themselves behind the Vatican's medieval walls on Wednesday afternoon.

A joyous crowd in St Peter's Square cheered and applauded as the first puffs of smoke emerged from a small chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel, where the cardinals have been holding their secret ballot.

The identity of the pope and the name he has chosen as pontiff will be announced to the world from the central balcony of St Peter's Basilica shortly.

The new pope will then step forward to deliver his first public address and blessing to the gathered crowds.

Pope Francis died on Apr 21 after ruling the 1.4-billion member Church for 12 years. During his reign, he sought to open up the staid institution to the modern world, enacting a range of reforms and allowing debate on divisive issues such as women's ordination and better inclusion of LGBT Catholics.

While no clear favourites had emerged to succeed him, Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who served as the Vatican's number two under Francis, and Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle were considered the frontrunners.