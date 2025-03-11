Zelenskyy, Rubio arrive in Saudi for Russia ceasefire talks

Rubio indicated the idea had promise.



"I'm not saying that alone is enough, but it's the kind of concession you would need to see in order to end the conflict," he told reporters.



"You're not going to get a ceasefire and an end to this war unless both sides make concessions."



Rubio added that he hoped to "resolve" the suspension of military aid that is threatening to hamper Ukraine's campaign.



"I think the notion of the pause in aid, broadly, is something I hope we can resolve. Obviously, what happens tomorrow will be key to that," he said.



Zelenskyy was expected to meet the de facto Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman later before his officials sit down with the US side on Tuesday.