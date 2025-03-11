Logo
World

Zelenskyy, Rubio arrive in Saudi for Russia ceasefire talks
World

Zelenskyy, Rubio arrive in Saudi for Russia ceasefire talks

Zelenskyy, Rubio arrive in Saudi for Russia ceasefire talks

Deputy Governor of the Holy City of Mecca Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during his visit to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Mar 10, 2025. (Photo: Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS)

11 Mar 2025 04:19AM
JEDDAH: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and chief US diplomat Marco Rubio arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of ceasefire talks on Monday (Mar 10) as Ukraine's proposal for a partial truce raised hopes of a breakthrough after three years of war.

Zelenskyy, embroiled in a public row with US President Donald Trump last month, touched down in Jeddah as Rubio cautiously welcomed the idea of an aerial and naval ceasefire.

Tuesday's talks between Ukrainian officials and Rubio's US team will be the first between the two sides since the White House blow-up when Zelenskyy left without signing a minerals deal demanded by Trump.

Washington has since suspended military aid to Ukraine as well as intelligence sharing and access to satellite imagery in a bid to force it to the negotiating table with Moscow, which launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022 on orders from President Vladimir Putin.

"We do have a proposal for a ceasefire in the sky and ceasefire at sea," a Ukrainian official told AFP on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Because these are the ceasefire options that are easy to install and to monitor, and it's possible to start with them."

Rubio indicated the idea had promise.

"I'm not saying that alone is enough, but it's the kind of concession you would need to see in order to end the conflict," he told reporters.

"You're not going to get a ceasefire and an end to this war unless both sides make concessions."

Rubio added that he hoped to "resolve" the suspension of military aid that is threatening to hamper Ukraine's campaign.

"I think the notion of the pause in aid, broadly, is something I hope we can resolve. Obviously, what happens tomorrow will be key to that," he said.

Zelenskyy was expected to meet the de facto Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman later before his officials sit down with the US side on Tuesday.

"FRAMEWORK" FOR PEACE DEAL, CEASEFIRE

Britain's Financial Times newspaper, citing a source briefed on preparations for the talks, said Kyiv's offer of a partial ceasefire was aimed at convincing Washington to resume military aid and intelligence-sharing.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Trump in a call on Monday that he hoped the talks would lead to the US resuming military aid to Ukraine, Downing Street said.

Before his departure for Jeddah, Zelenskyy said Ukraine wanted peace, insisting Russia was the sole reason that the war was carrying on.

"Ukraine has been seeking peace since the very first second of the war, and we have always said that the only reason that the war is continuing is because of Russia," he wrote on social media.

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said Washington wanted to use the talks "to get down a framework for a peace agreement and an initial ceasefire as well".

In Jeddah, dozens of Ukrainian and Saudi flags flew on a main roundabout near the airport and on thoroughfares.

As well as Rubio, Mike Waltz, Trump's national security adviser, has also confirmed his participation.

Zelenskyy said his negotiators will include Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, his chief of staff Andriy Yermak and Pavlo Palisa, a military commander and Yermak's deputy.

ZELENSKYY "OFFERED TO SIGN DEAL"

Zelenskyy has called the White House incident "regrettable" and said he was ready to work with Trump's "strong leadership". He also expressed readiness to sign the minerals deal.

Witkoff said Trump received a letter from Zelenskyy, calling it "a very positive first step" and "an apology".

Asked if Ukraine would sign the deal in Saudi Arabia, Witkoff said: "I think Zelensky has offered to sign it, and we'll see if he follows through."

Trump has renewed communications with Putin and criticised Zelenskyy, raising fears in Kyiv and among European allies that the US leader may try to force Ukraine to accept a settlement favouring Russia.

On Friday, however, Trump said he was considering further sanctions on Russia for "pounding" Ukraine on the battlefield.

Ukraine's European allies last week held a summit with Zelenskyy and announced they would greatly increase defence spending. Starmer will host virtual talks on Saturday to build on the meeting.

Meanwhile, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP that Russia could enjoy an advantage against Ukrainian troops if the US continues to refuse to share intelligence.

"If it lasts a long time, it will give the Russians a significant advantage," the source said.
Source: AFP/fs

