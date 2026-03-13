Why Bosch is expanding motorcycle safety technology

If every motorcycle on the road were equipped with anti-lock braking systems (ABS), about a quarter of all motorcycle accidents could have been avoided, studies have found.

This is why global technology supplier Bosch has spent the past three decades developing safety systems for two-wheelers, long before such technologies became mainstream.

Since introducing its first motorcycle ABS in 1995, Bosch has continued refining its safety technologies, making them smaller, lighter and better suited to the demands of two-wheel riding. The first motorcycle equipped with Bosch ABS was the Kawasaki GPZ1100, marking a turning point in rider safety.

“The Bosch motorcycle ABS 10 light, the lightest variant today, is one-tenth the weight of the first-generation model,” said Mr Yusoof Mulla, head of engineering for Two-Wheeler and Powersports at Bosch Southeast Asia.

This push to broaden access has shaped Bosch’s work on motorcycle stability control (MSC). Introduced in 2013, MSC builds on ABS by using sensor data of vehicle dynamics to help riders maintain control even when navigating sharp turns or riding at an angle.

While systems such as the MSC have typically been reserved for larger motorcycles above 800cc, Bosch’s latest MSC has been adopted by an Indian manufacturer for a new model under 400cc. “We consider ourselves a pioneer of MSC systems for the sub-400cc vehicle segment,” said Mr Mulla.