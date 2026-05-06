Middle East conflict set to test ASEAN unity as leaders gather in Cebu for summit

Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are set to gather in Cebu this week for a summit already being shaped by the ongoing Middle East conflict, as concerns mount over energy security and economic stability across the region.

Bloc chair the Philippines had earlier scaled down non-essential activities and tightened the agenda for the in-person meeting, which is the first of two summits expected this year.

Leaders are expected to focus heavily on tensions involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, as disruptions to global energy supply chains have heightened risks for the region.

ASEAN has maintained a consistent position: The conflict in the Middle East must be resolved diplomatically and peacefully.

Analysts say, however, that uncertainty from the United States is complicating the picture.

“After all, it is Washington and the Trump administration driving what’s happening in the Middle East … and I think the concern is that US messaging is shifting on and off, blowing hot and cold,” noted Graham Ong-Webb, adjunct fellow at Singapore’s S Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

“Markets are getting nervous because of this and governments are becoming more cautious.”

Even so, ASEAN governments are expected to take steps within their control in order to manage the impact on member states, and minimise disruptions to everyday life.

Ong-Webb said leaders are likely to push for greater self-sufficiency and stronger intra-regional ties.

“(This means) that Southeast Asian countries can lean on one another (for supplies that) this region depends on,” he added.