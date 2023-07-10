Myanmar violence and South China Sea disputes to dominate ASEAN talks

JAKARTA: Myanmar’s prolonged civil strife, tensions in the disputed South China Sea and concern over arms buildups in the region are expected to dominate the agenda when Southeast Asia’s top diplomats gather for talks this week in Indonesia.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the US-China rivalry will also be under the spotlight as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang participate as dialogue partners of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

North Korea has yet to say whether its foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, will attend the ASEAN Regional Forum, an annual regional security meeting.

It's also unclear who among the key figures in the world’s most intractable conflicts will meet on the sidelines of the group's ministerial meetings.

The top diplomats of ASEAN – Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – will meet on Tuesday (Jul 11) and Wednesday before their other Asian and Western counterparts join them in discussions on Thursday and Friday.

ASEAN DIVIDED ON MYANMAR

ASEAN's principles have been tested since Myanmar’s army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 and plunged the country into deadly chaos. It has become one of ASEAN’s gravest crises since its establishment.

More than 3,750 civilians, including pro-democracy activists, have been killed by security forces and nearly 24,000 arrested since the military takeover, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a rights group that keeps tallies of such arrests and casualties.

Myanmar's military government has largely ignored a five-point plan by ASEAN heads of state that includes an immediate end to the violence and dialogue among all contending parties.

That prompted the regional group to take an unprecedented punitive step by barring Myanmar’s military leaders from its top-level gatherings, including the ministerial meetings, that Indonesia will host.

ASEAN has a longstanding policy of non-interference in members' sovereign affairs, but some countries have called for the bloc to be bolder in taking action against the junta.