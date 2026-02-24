Can ASEAN’s 50-year-old foundational peace treaty hold in a more uncertain world?

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Tuesday (Feb 24) marked the 50th year since the establishment of its foundational peace deal – the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

It is a pact built on a simple idea – countries are stronger together than apart.

But the strength of that unity – whether it is iron-clad, flexible, or too weak to withstand pressure – depends on how it is forged.

GROWING GLOBALLY

In 1976, the bloc’s five founding members – Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand – moved to institutionalise those principles in a region once marked by confrontation and mistrust.

The result was the TAC, designed to anchor peace and guide interstate relations in Southeast Asia.

Over the past five decades, countries from across the world have acceded to the treaty.

Today, 58 parties, which represent about 30 per cent of countries globally, are parties to the agreement.

At its core, the TAC commits signatories to four key principles:

Respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations

Refrain from interfering in each other’s domestic affairs

Settle disputes by peaceful means

Renounce the use or threat of force

The treaty, which is legally binding, has been seen for much of its history as a cornerstone of Southeast Asia’s relative stability.