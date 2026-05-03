BN 'almost certain' to go solo in contesting Malaysia's next general election, says DPM Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition is “almost certain” to contest the next general election independently, said its chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

However, there would still be a need to reach some understanding with other political blocs, he added in an interview with news outlet New Straits Times (NST).

"We have gone solo before," he told NST in an exclusive interview marking the 80th anniversary of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), BN’s lynchpin party which Zahid also heads as president.

"We contested solo in GE15 (Malaysi’s 15th general election in November 2022) and in the general election before that,” he added in the interview published on Saturday (May 2).

"In the coming election, I am almost certain we will go solo. But we should not dismiss the need for an understanding with other party coalitions."

BN is currently part of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government, which is made up of various pacts including Pakatan Harapan (PH) headed by Anwar.

Zahid, who is also deputy prime minister, was responding to questions on whether BN and UMNO have decided on their approach for the next general election, and in particular, whether they would continue working with PH.

Malaysia’s 16th general election must be held by February 2028, though there is speculation that it could be held as early as this year.

In 2018, PH had ended BN’s 61-year rule of Malaysia in a shock election result.

But the PH government lasted less than two years, due to a defection of some Members of Parliament.

The 2022 election resulted in a hung parliament, with PH, BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN) all failing to win an outright majority.

Following days of uncertainty, Anwar was sworn in as the new prime minister after securing the support of BN and other blocs in East Malaysia.

Since then, BN and PH have worked together in by elections as well as in state elections.

In his interview with NST, Zahid also spoke about the importance of BN avoiding multi-cornered fights in the next election if possible.

Such fights between BN, PH and PN in the last election had reportedly split votes in PN's favour.

"We must avoid seat overlaps and three-cornered fights. That is the best approach," said Zahid. "We will cross the bridge when we come to it."

He added that while BN would likely go solo in GE16, it would not be fielding candidates in all 222 parliamentary seats.

"I don't think there is a need to do so. We will contest in seats where we believe our chances of winning are high."

Asked about possible cooperation with other coalitions, including PN, he said that BN must adapt to an increasingly fluid political environment.

"Political parties are dynamic and politics is even more dynamic. Many possibilities can arise, especially in choosing political partners who are more compatible with us.

"Because of this situation, UMNO must adapt to the prevailing political situation."

At the same time, Zahid stated that BN would not compromise on certain core principles such as on Islam, the Malay rulers, the special position of the Malays and the status of Bahasa Melayu.

"This is not about a Malay or Islamic agenda alone, but a national agenda as enshrined in our Constitution. And it has been accepted by parties outside BN."

Separately, at a keynote speech at UMNO’s 80th anniversary celebration in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, Zahid called on the party to produce a generation of Malay leaders with strong grounding in Islam by the time it turns 100.

He also urged the party to keep its foundation strong and strengthen from within.

"UMNO is a house that must be fortified – and most importantly, its roof must not leak," he said, as quoted by news outlet The Star.

Among those in the audience at the celebration was former UMNO Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, who recently made an official return to the party after being sacked in 2023 for breaching party disclipline.

Besides Zahid, other UMNO leaders who spoke included deputy president Mohamad Hasan and vice-president Johari Abdul Ghani.