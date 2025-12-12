Brothers detained in Thailand after nightclub fire kills 25 in Goa

DELHI: Two brothers were detained in Thailand on Thursday (Dec 11) after a nightclub fire in Goa that killed 25 people, the chief minister of the state said, describing them as co-owners of the venue.

A local court in Delhi refused the brothers interim protection from arrest earlier on Thursday.

Their lawyer said at that hearing that Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra were on a business trip in Thailand, and said they were not the nightclub's owners, but licensees.

The fire ripped through the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora around midnight on Saturday.

"We have detained them today in Thailand. We will bring them to Goa within a short span of time," Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters in state capital Panaji on Thursday.

The lawyer, Tanvir Ahmed Mir, said he did not have immediate confirmation of their detention, but told Reuters on Thursday the brothers were facing a "vengeful government".

He said they had been in Thailand because they were in the process of setting up a restaurant in Phuket.