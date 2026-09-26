China says it 'respects' Trump's 'super intelligence' switch from AI

BEIJING: China "respects" Washington's switch in phrasing from artificial intelligence to "super intelligence", the foreign ministry said on Saturday (Sep 26), after Donald Trump said Xi Jinping appeared to like the rewording.

The US president announced on Tuesday that his administration would rename AI as "super intelligence", or SI, in official communications.

The technology was high on the agenda during the summit between the US and Chinese leaders in Washington this week.

"Like almost everyone else, (Xi) seemed to like calling the poorly and inaccurately named Artificial Intelligence to a far more accurate and important name, SUPER INTELLIGENCE," Trump wrote on his social media platform after talks with Xi.