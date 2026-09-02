Eight Indonesians allegedly duped into becoming Russian soldiers

JAKARTA: Eight Indonesians have been recruited under allegedly false pretenses to become Russian soldiers, according to Ukrainian intelligence that has been shared with the Indonesian government.

They were allegedly deceived with promises of high-paying jobs, but were later recruited into Russia’s army, according to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FISU).

“Russia continues to systematically recruit foreigners to fight in the war against Ukraine … Indonesia has become the latest example of this pattern,” it stated on its website on Aug 27.

FISU “has obtained documents on at least eight Indonesian citizens who were recruited into the ranks of (Russia’s) occupying army,” it said.

FISU did not specify explicitly that the Indonesians were involved in the Ukraine war.

FISU published Russian visa and migration documents that it said belonged to the eight Indonesians.

Deputy Speaker of Indonesia's House of Representatives Sufmi Dasco Ahmad confirmed on Tuesday (Sep 1) the information had been shared with Indonesia.

"We received information from our intelligence authorities that the recruitment of soldiers was carried out by a third country, which made it appear as though these were job vacancies for security personnel or administrative staff, with the promise of high salaries," Dasco said, as quoted on the House of Representatives' website.

Indonesia’s intelligence authorities and its Ministry of Foreign Affairs have coordinated to address the issue, he said.

"Based on the information we received, the intelligence authorities and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have now taken precautionary measures, coordinated and sent representatives to the countries concerned," Dasco said.