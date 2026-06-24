Commentary: ASEAN-Russia summit is not a tilt toward Moscow
The significance of the ASEAN-Russia summit lies in the grouping's desire to preserve room for manoeuvre, says an ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute academic.
SINGAPORE: The images from the southwest Russian city of Kazan will be hard to dismiss as routine anniversary diplomacy. Nine ASEAN heads of state or government gathered with President Vladimir Putin from Jun 17 to Jun 18 for a high-level meeting, with only Indonesia and Myanmar represented below the leader level.
The summit marks 35 years of ASEAN-Russia relations, but the strength of the turnout lends political significance to the occasion.
Coming on the heels of the G7 summit, Kazan offers a revealing contrast in how different groupings are dealing with Russia. While the G7 emphasised pressure and accountability over Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, ASEAN is opting to keep channels open with a politically inconvenient partner. This is not a tilt towards Moscow, but a demonstration that Southeast Asia will set the terms of its own external relationships.
This instinct has become more pronounced as the international environment grows less predictable. Uncertainty over US policy and disruptions to trade, energy and supply chains have strengthened ASEAN’s desire to diversify its list of partnerships. Russia may remain a secondary player in Southeast Asia, but closing another door makes little strategic sense at a time when the region needs more options, not fewer.
At any rate, the war in Ukraine has also never occupied the same political mind space in Southeast Asia as it has in Europe. The State of Southeast Asia 2026 Survey ranked the issue seventh among respondents’ geopolitical concerns, behind top-ranked concerns such as the US leadership’s aggressive behaviour in the South China Sea.
In earlier iterations of the Survey in 2023 and 2024, the region’s primary concern was more about the increase in energy and food prices above shared principles. This does not mean the region is unconcerned about the invasion. It shows that Southeast Asian policy communities are focused on challenges closer to home and are reluctant to let the Russia-Ukraine War define the entirety of their relationship with Moscow.
ENGAGEMENT OVER ISOLATION
This preference for engagement over isolation is deeply embedded in ASEAN’s modus operandi. Its claim to centrality rests partly on its ability to convene all major powers, including those that are politically contentious or even unsavoury. ASEAN tends to begin with the question of what cooperation remains possible, rather than demanding full political alignment before engagement can take place.
Singapore’s attendance captures this. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s visit is the first by a Singapore leader to Russia since Singapore imposed sanctions on Moscow following the 2022 invasion. However, those measures were narrowly targeted at specified financial, military and technological activities linked to Russia’s war effort and were not intended to sever diplomatic relations or foreclose cooperation entirely.
This takes a leaf from the island’s oft-used playbook of holding a firm line on sovereignty, territorial integrity and international law, while keeping diplomatic and regional channels open. Singapore can participate in an ASEAN process without retreating from its position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, provided that any cooperation remains within the boundaries of its sanctions.
Still, the political symbolism cannot be wished away. For Moscow, the gathering is valuable because its optics resonate. Being received by almost the entire Southeast Asian leadership allows Russia to push back against the narrative that it is internationally isolated, regardless of how carefully ASEAN describes the occasion.
That creates a reputational risk for ASEAN. The Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia commits its parties to sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference and the peaceful settlement of disputes - principles that Russia’s invasion has clearly breached.
Putin’s assertion in Kazan that Russia and ASEAN share “common moral values” and “respect each other’s national identities” rings hollow and sharpens the contradictions between Russia’s rhetoric and its actions. One can only imagine what the citizens of Ukraine would be thinking.
PRACTICAL COOPERATION OVER CONFLICT
ASEAN’s response was to place the emphasis on the future of practical cooperation rather than on the conflict. Leaders adopted the Kazan Declaration, the Comprehensive Plan of Action for 2026-2030, and joint statements on energy and cultural cooperation.
These documents broaden the institutional framework, but their real significance will depend on whether they generate funded, commercially credible projects and whether ASEAN can pursue such cooperation without appearing to validate Moscow’s actions.
Energy emerged as the most tangible area of cooperation. The joint statement highlighted oil and gas, civilian nuclear technology, and broader energy security, reflecting ASEAN’s interest in broadening its supply options amid heightened uncertainty arising from supply challenges emanating from the crisis in the Middle East. Russian supplies are unlikely to displace the region’s established partners, but they could provide an additional buffer for selected ASEAN economies.
However, the constraints are hard to ignore. Russia’s trade and investment footprint in Southeast Asia remains modest, while sanctions and restricted banking, insurance, shipping costs and the risk of secondary sanctions make even promising deals harder to execute.
The more meaningful outcomes will probably be bilateral. Vietnam is deepening nuclear and longstanding ties with Moscow, while Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines can further pursue opportunities in energy and food security, tourism or technology. These sideline meetings may matter more than the summit table.
REGIONAL PERCEPTIONS
However, regional perceptions are uneven. The State of Southeast Asia 2026 Survey ranked Russia ninth among ASEAN’s 11 Dialogue Partners in strategic relevance (that said, respondents in Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand ranked it higher).
The partnership is also asymmetric. Russia needs ASEAN’s markets, diplomatic platform and access to the Global South more than ASEAN needs Russia. Southeast Asia offers Moscow both a market and a stage in a region where it still trails China and several other partners.
Kazan is therefore unlikely to be a turning point that Southeast Asia is drifting into Russia’s camp. Its significance lies in ASEAN’s determination to preserve room for manoeuvre and keep multiple doors open. The harder test is whether ASEAN can do so without weakening the principles it claims to defend. It can engage Russia without embracing its war, but that distinction will have to be visible in both its language and what follows.
There is no single ASEAN view of Russia; different Southeast Asian capitals place different values on the relationship and can pursue bilateral deals with Moscow to the benefit of their own national interests.
Joanne Lin is a Senior Fellow and Coordinator of the ASEAN Studies Centre at ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute. She is also a Fulbright Visiting Scholar at the MIT Center for International Studies. This piece first appeared on ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute’s blog, Fulcrum.