Commentary: ASEAN-Russia summit is not a tilt toward Moscow

SINGAPORE: The images from the southwest Russian city of Kazan will be hard to dismiss as routine anniversary diplomacy. Nine ASEAN heads of state or government gathered with President Vladimir Putin from Jun 17 to Jun 18 for a high-level meeting, with only Indonesia and Myanmar represented below the leader level.

The summit marks 35 years of ASEAN-Russia relations, but the strength of the turnout lends political significance to the occasion.

Coming on the heels of the G7 summit, Kazan offers a revealing contrast in how different groupings are dealing with Russia. While the G7 emphasised pressure and accountability over Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, ASEAN is opting to keep channels open with a politically inconvenient partner. This is not a tilt towards Moscow, but a demonstration that Southeast Asia will set the terms of its own external relationships.

This instinct has become more pronounced as the international environment grows less predictable. Uncertainty over US policy and disruptions to trade, energy and supply chains have strengthened ASEAN’s desire to diversify its list of partnerships. Russia may remain a secondary player in Southeast Asia, but closing another door makes little strategic sense at a time when the region needs more options, not fewer.

At any rate, the war in Ukraine has also never occupied the same political mind space in Southeast Asia as it has in Europe. The State of Southeast Asia 2026 Survey ranked the issue seventh among respondents’ geopolitical concerns, behind top-ranked concerns such as the US leadership’s aggressive behaviour in the South China Sea.

In earlier iterations of the Survey in 2023 and 2024, the region’s primary concern was more about the increase in energy and food prices above shared principles. This does not mean the region is unconcerned about the invasion. It shows that Southeast Asian policy communities are focused on challenges closer to home and are reluctant to let the Russia-Ukraine War define the entirety of their relationship with Moscow.