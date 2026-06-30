Indonesia's 'nobar economy' scores as World Cup fever boosts businesses

WHY MANY INDONESIANS SUPPORT THE NETHERLANDS

The Netherlands have long enjoyed a sizeable following in Indonesia, reflecting historical and family ties dating back to the Dutch colonial era.

Many supporters point to the Dutch national team's links with Indonesia's Maluku province.

“Many Dutch national team players – around eight of them – have Ambonese or Malukan roots,” said Petra Likumahua, a football fan from Maluku.

“So, it's only natural that I support the Netherlands … because of our long history.”

In addition, the growing presence of Dutch-born diaspora players representing the Indonesian national team has created a powerful, reciprocal football relationship that heavily drives Indonesian support for the Netherlands.

Despite the Oranje’s early Round of 32 heartbreak, Indonesian supporters say the tournament remains as unpredictable and entertaining as ever.

BUSINESSES CASH IN DESPITE LATE KICK-OFFS

This year's World Cup has posed a challenge for Indonesian businesses, with matches in the United States, Canada and Mexico kicking off between late at night and the early hours of the morning in Indonesia.

Even so, business owners say fans are still turning up.

Saweri Sampetoding, Djakarta Cafe’s owner, said revenue has risen by at least 15 per cent since the tournament began.

“Cafe business is very relevant at this time. People want to watch (the World Cup) with their friends … enjoy it together,” she said.

“So, of course it increases my business. It's very worth it to buy the license from TVRI.”

Commercial businesses must pay a license fee ranging from 10 million rupiah (US$560) to 150 million rupiah to legally host public screenings for the World Cup, depending on the venue’s maximum capacity.

Food delivery companies are also benefiting from the surge in match-day demand.

Grab Indonesia said data from the 2022 World Cup showed double-digit growth in orders among its merchant and driver partners during the tournament, and it expects a similar trend this year.

“When Indonesian people watch together, the energy flows across the ecosystem,” said Roy Nugroho, the platform’s commercial director.

“From the big brands to the neighbourhood eateries, (merchants) can tap into new users and also retain them. Our driver partners can also get additional earnings from delivery demands.”

MORE THAN JUST FOOTBALL

The World Cup is also bringing together Jakarta's international community.

The French Embassy has launched a photography exhibition showcasing memorable moments from France's World Cup history.

“The idea of a World Cup is to gather people together,” said Vincent Degoul, the embassy’s deputy counsellor for cooperation and culture.

“It's important and we need it (more than ever) in these times of uncertainties. We want to gather people … add to the ambience, (share) some colours and historical facts on how we built the French team.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup concludes on Jul 19, but businesses are hoping the momentum generated by Indonesia's nobar economy will outlast the tournament.

With domestic and international football competitions continuing throughout the year, many believe the appetite for watching matches together – and the spending that comes with it – will extend well beyond the World Cup's final whistle.