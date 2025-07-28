India, Bangladesh face critical questions over sharing of Ganges River, as treaty talks loom

BANGKOK: The Ganges is a shape-shifting river of many names and sacred beginnings.

Born as a trickle in the Gangotri Glacier high in the Himalayas, it is known as the Bhagirathi.

As its holy threads descend and idle through the heart of India, it grows wider and absorbs the nation's soils and stories. It also takes on the name Ganga, the Sanskrit term widely used in the country for the river.

Then, as it approaches the Bay of Bengal, its waters flow into Bangladesh and take on a new identity - the Padma - enriching the fields and forests around the world’s largest river delta.

As mighty as the 2,525 km river may be, and as important a role it plays in the lives of hundreds of millions of people, it remains shaped by politics and national interests.

Today, the Ganges faces severe alterations from the changing climate and increased demands of a growing regional population; threats to an ancient system snaking through a complicated contemporary landscape.

India and Bangladesh share the critical resource, decreed under a treaty forged close to three decades ago. It allocates water flows to each country, particularly during the critical dry season, using a dam built close to the international border.

But by the end of next year, that binding agreement is due to expire and is expected to be torn up and renegotiated amid the backdrop of pressing climate and geopolitical challenges.

Before the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty officially expires in December 2026, both sides were to form a joint technical committee this year, ahead of diplomatic-level negotiations.

Experts say the agreement is no longer fit for purpose and that a reworked treaty is urgently needed.

But delivering one that encompasses competing security, strategic and environmental interests of both nations and their communities could be extremely difficult.