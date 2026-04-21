Middle East tensions push up costs, dampen sentiment in India’s housing market

MUMBAI: Tensions in the Middle East are starting to ripple through India’s housing market, pushing up construction costs and making homebuyers more cautious.

Developers say the impact is already being felt, with higher freight and steel costs feeding into project budgets.

DEVELOPERS FEEL THE SQUEEZE

Mumbai-based developer Srishti Group said construction costs across its three residential projects have risen by about 10 per cent.

The increase is driven by higher prices for key inputs such as steel, cement and energy, amid disruptions to supply routes and rising shipping costs linked to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

At the same time, uncertainty is affecting demand.

“There are a lot of walk-ins happening but customers are trying to delay their decision,” said Kamlesh Thakur, Srishti Group’s managing director.

“We are also not trying to push them at this moment because we also understand where they are coming from. We have to let this event pass,” he added.