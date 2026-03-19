As millions in Indonesia, Malaysia rush home for Hari Raya, have their road trips become more perilous?

JAKARTA/JOHOR BAHRU: By the time Bayu Arfiansyah, his wife Noviana and his father Karyadi left their home on Saturday (Mar 14), the toll roads leading out of Jakarta were already crowded with fully booked buses and cars packed with passengers and belongings.

Eid, the Muslim holiday which marked the end of the fasting month Ramadan, was soon approaching, and the 27-year-old civil engineer was determined to spend the holidays with friends and relatives in his home town near the border of Central and East Java.

The first leg of their 650km journey was already stressful. Bayu had to jostle for space with impatient drivers weaving between lanes and cutting into queues with little warning. But the worst was still ahead of them.

As the night wore on, more vehicles from other parts of the Greater Jakarta Area poured onto the highway. Traffic slowed and, in some places, ground to a halt because of accidents, roadworks and long queues of vehicles trying to enter rest areas and petrol stations.

“At least the traffic is still moving,” Bayu, his face illuminated by the endless sea of red brake lights, told CNA journalists who accompanied him for the first half of his journey.