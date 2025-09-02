App users in Southeast Asia send food, gifts to Indonesia delivery riders in show of solidarity

SINGAPORE: App users in Southeast Asia have ordered food and other gifts for delivery riders in Indonesia in a show of solidarity amid protests across the country.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Jakarta and other parts of Indonesia since last Monday (Aug 25) to oppose increased allowances for Members of Parliament at a time of economic uncertainty and layoffs.

The demonstrators, who have demanded other reforms, clashed with the police, who in turn fired tear gas and water cannons.

The protests have reportedly resulted in at least six deaths, including that of two delivery riders.

Gojek rider Affan Kurniawan, 21, was killed on Aug 28 in central Jakarta when a Police Mobile Brigade armoured vehicle ran over him. He was working at the time and not involved in the protests.

Grab rider Rusdamdiansyah, also known as Dandi, 26, was killed on Aug 29 in Makassar city in South Sulawesi.

He was beaten to death by a mob after being accused of being an undercover intelligence officer.