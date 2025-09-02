App users in Southeast Asia send food, gifts to Indonesia delivery riders in show of solidarity
Clashes between protesters and police in Indonesia have resulted in at least six deaths, including that of two delivery riders, since last week.
SINGAPORE: App users in Southeast Asia have ordered food and other gifts for delivery riders in Indonesia in a show of solidarity amid protests across the country.
Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Jakarta and other parts of Indonesia since last Monday (Aug 25) to oppose increased allowances for Members of Parliament at a time of economic uncertainty and layoffs.
The demonstrators, who have demanded other reforms, clashed with the police, who in turn fired tear gas and water cannons.
The protests have reportedly resulted in at least six deaths, including that of two delivery riders.
Gojek rider Affan Kurniawan, 21, was killed on Aug 28 in central Jakarta when a Police Mobile Brigade armoured vehicle ran over him. He was working at the time and not involved in the protests.
Grab rider Rusdamdiansyah, also known as Dandi, 26, was killed on Aug 29 in Makassar city in South Sulawesi.
He was beaten to death by a mob after being accused of being an undercover intelligence officer.
Malaysians have in recent days used Grab and Gojek apps that provide ride-hailing and food delivery services to order gifts to delivery riders in Indonesia, Malaysian news agency Bernama reported on Monday (Sep 1).
Kuala Lumpur Facebook user Mach Pi, for instance, posted about how he spent about 100,000 rupiah (US$6) ordering items for a delivery rider in the Indonesian city of Surabaya.
Sharing screengrabs of his order, Mach Pi suggested choosing a nearby mosque lobby as the drop-off point and adding in the “remarks” section that the items are for the delivery rider’s use.
Indonesian news site VOI reported that social media user @sighyam started the ball rolling on X on Aug 30.
“Guys I just found out that you can support Indonesian Grab riders who are still out on the streets because Grab allows you to make deliveries in other SE Asian countries?? OKAYYYY,” @sighyam wrote in a post that has been reposted 72,000 times.
Indonesian netizens have responded with messages of thanks, VOI reported.
According to Grab’s website, users have been able to send gifts on-demand to people in Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand using its cross-border gifting capability called 100+ Cities Delivery since December 2021.
On Aug 30, Grab announced it had launched an initiative called “treat a driver” on GrabFood. Users may purchase food from participating merchants to support its “driver-partners”, the tech firm said.
“This initiative is aimed at supporting partners who continue to work to meet their daily needs, and is not related to the demonstrations,” Grab added.
A Gojek spokesperson said customers in Indonesia can purchase meal sets through GoFood’s “treat your driver” feature to show appreciation and support for its driver-partners.
“The feature, activated during moments of giving, has been welcomed by customers during this period as a gesture of solidarity with driver-partners,” she said.
CNA has asked both companies about the number of orders made in support of the drivers and riders in Indonesia.
Grab group chief executive and co-founder Anthony Tan also flew from Singapore to Makassar on Monday and visited Dandi’s family with other Grab staff. Grab offered prayers, financial assistance, logistical and other help to Dandi’s family, Tan said.
As for Affan, GoTo Gojek Tokopedia’s director of public affairs and communications Ade Mulya said last week the company provided compensation and other support to his family. GoTo chief executive Patrick Walujo visited Affan’s home, Indonesian media reported.
Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto also visited Affan’s family in the wake of his death.
On Sunday, he appeared with leaders of major political parties and announced steps to meet protesters’ demands.
Party leaders have “taken firm action” against their Members of Parliament and agreed to revoke a number of perks and privileges for parliamentarians “including the size of allowances for members and a moratorium on overseas work visits”, Prabowo said.