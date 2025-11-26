Indonesia plans sustainable aviation fuel production boost amid high costs

CILACAP, Indonesia: Indonesia’s state-owned energy company Pertamina is ramping up efforts to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as part of the country’s drive to cut carbon emissions from air travel.

The company plans to expand SAF production capacity at its existing refineries and is exploring the possibility of building new green refineries.

Currently, SAF is being produced at Pertamina’s Cilacap refinery in Central Java, and the company is either developing or planning green refinery capabilities to make such fuel at its facilities in South Sumatra, Riau, West Java and East Kalimantan.

The Indonesian government aims to raise the national SAF blend mandate for international flights to 5 per cent by 2035.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

At the recent United Nations climate conference (COP30) in Belem, Brazil, Indonesia said it aims to produce over 1 million kilolitres of SAF annually by 2030, with used cooking oil as a key feedstock.