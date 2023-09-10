Planting rice is getting fun again in Indonesia, as 'rice connoisseurs' rescue near-extinct varieties

JAKARTA: When a friend asked her to do pro-bono legal work for farming communities in a number of villages across Indonesia, lawyer Helianti Hilman, who loves to travel, jumped at the opportunity.

For three months in 2006, Mdm Hilman visited one remote village after the other, providing free consultations to farmers who found themselves in a variety of legal woes and business disputes.

The experience opened her eyes to the plight and hardships endured by people in rural communities with little access to legal aid. But one encounter with an elderly farmer in Central Java named Mbah Suko proved to be life changing.

Growing at the front and back yards of the now-deceased farmer’s home were rice varieties which Mdm Hilman, 52, never knew existed.

One rice variety has fibres jutting out from one end of its husks, she learned, while the other is so resilient it requires very little irrigation. She also discovered that one variety has a tough texture and another is soft and exudes a pleasant smell when properly cooked.

“As someone who loves cooking, I was like a kid in a candy store,” she told CNA about seeing dozens of rice varieties which many older Indonesians had forgotten about, let alone still preserve.

And so began an insatiable obsession to rediscover these long-lost Indonesian rice varieties from all over the country and introduce them to the masses.

Two years after meeting the farmer, Mdm Hilman left her lawyer world and established Javara Indonesia, a company specialising in selling Indonesia’s rare, heritage food and ingredients for the domestic and international markets.