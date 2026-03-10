Southeast Asia’s energy system under strain from war on Iran

BANGKOK: The latest military escalation involving Iran is unfolding thousands of kilometres from Southeast Asia. But for a region that depends heavily on imported oil and gas, the economic effects could arrive quickly, testing energy security, inflation control and long term planning, say experts.

Instability in the Persian Gulf, sparked by targeted air strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran since Feb 28, is disrupting shipping routes and unsettling markets, with policymakers facing renewed questions about how secure the region’s energy supplies really are.



If the fighting drags on, it could push up electricity prices and fuel costs across Southeast Asia, and shape long-term decisions about the region’s energy mix.

“The conflict provides a powerful demonstration of the risks of relying on imported fossil fuels,” Indra Overland, head of the Centre for Energy Research at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs, told CNA.

Broad upheaval in shipping and aviation routes have stretched into a second week; thousands of flights have been cancelled, including at major hubs such as Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, affecting passenger and cargo transport across Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Critically for Asia’s energy supplies, missile and drone attacks have targeted oil facilities, refineries and storage sites in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf states, prompting output cuts or shutdowns at key facilities, such as a major Saudi Aramco oil refinery.

“The shutdown (of refineries) will last for as long as shipping is halted. Flows will not resume until there is a clear resumption and assurance of safety of passage in the Strait,” said Pang Lu Ming, a senior gas and LNG analyst at Rystad Energy.

He added: “If the risk of vessel damage and loss is too high for shippers to bear, the disruption and subsequent supply reduction will be further lengthened.”