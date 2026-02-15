Bangladesh's Islamist-led coalition submits poll complaints

DHAKA: Bangladesh's Islamist-led coalition, which lost its chance to form the country's next government in this week's polls, submitted complaints to the Election Commission on Sunday (Feb 15), challenging results in 32 constituencies.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman - the scion of one of the country's most influential political dynasties - celebrated a sweeping victory in the South Asian nation of 170 million after general elections on Thursday.

They were the first polls since a 2024 uprising ousted the autocratic government of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The BNP alliance won 212 seats, compared with 77 for the Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance, according to the Election Commission.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman conceded on Saturday, saying his party would "serve as a vigilant, principled, and peaceful opposition".

Newly elected lawmakers are expected to be sworn in on Tuesday, after which Rahman is set to become the country's next prime minister.

But on Sunday, Jamaat officials submitted their complaints.

"We have identified 32 constituencies where our candidates were unfairly defeated," said senior Jamaat official Hamidur Rahman Azad.

"The election day began smoothly, but the ending was not what we had expected. Fake votes, the circulation of black money (bribes), threats, assaults, and attacks marred the atmosphere."

Police records show that political clashes during the campaign period left five people dead and more than 600 injured.

But despite weeks of turbulence ahead of the polls, voting day passed without major unrest, and the country has so far responded to the results with relative calm.

At least two people were killed in post-poll clashes, while scattered acts of vandalism and assaults were reported in several districts, police said.