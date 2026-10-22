When banter backfires: What a backlash against an Indonesian grooming brand in Malaysia signals

Kahf removed the post and issued a public apology, saying that it was unacceptable and did not “reflect our values and the respect we stand for as a brand”.

“The bond between Malaysian and Indonesian communities has always been rooted in brotherhood and respect. We are committed to upholding the same respect across all countries and cultures. We take full responsibility for falling short of that commitment,” it said on its Threads account on Oct 7, two days after the initial post went out.

“Thank you for holding us accountable. We understand that rebuilding trust takes more than an apology. We are committed to earning it back through our actions.”

But the post did little to quell the anger, with Malaysian social media users continuing to call for a boycott of the brand.

“Being three years loyal customer, and all it took was one post for you to destroy your own reputation,” Threads user dzack_ko said in a comment on Kahf’s post on Oct 10, accompanied by a video of him throwing Kahf products into the trash.

Another Threads user, Dora.mr5, said that there was no need for the brand to put Malaysia down.

“Kahf can succeed through its own efforts, but don't let that make you feel so superior that you insult another country … Competition is normal, but manners and respect must always be maintained," read the comment.