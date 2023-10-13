Malaysia PM Anwar tables record RM393.8 billion Budget, rolls out several tax hikes and reforms
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday (Oct 13) has tabled the country’s largest-ever budget, as he made a further push for a shift from the current blanket subsidies to a more targeted approach aimed at giving more to the truly needy.
Among the measures announced by Mr Anwar include an increase to the service tax from six per cent to eight per cent. A capital gains tax would also be introduced at a rate of 10 per cent from March 1 next year.
Separately, a high-value goods tax of five to 10 per cent on items such as jewellery and watches would also be introduced, he said.
The expansionary 2024 budget of RM393.8 billion (US$83.29 billion) surpasses the RM388.1 billion that was unveiled for the 2023 budget earlier this year, the largest then.
The 2024 budget marks a return to the regular year-end announcement cycle following February’s 2023 budget, which took place just three months after Mr Anwar took office in November last year.
Mr Anwar, who is also the country’s finance minister, announced that RM303.8 billion - about 77 per cent of the RM393.8 billion budget next year - will be allocated for operating expenditure while RM90 billion is for development expenditure.
In his speech, Mr Anwar stressed that only by reducing the country’s deficit and liabilities that the government is able to restore its sustainable fiscal position.
Mr Anwar also took aim at Malaysia’s broad subsidies, saying that such subsidies have benefited the rich.
“Economic policy should be directed towards economic growth and equality. However, what has happened is that the amount of subsidies (given out) has benefited the rich.
“It is hoped that by improving and plugging the leakages in the subsidy system, that the proceeds could be passed on to the public, including wage increments for the working class,” said Mr Anwar.
He added that the targeted approach to the subsidies will begin next year.
“Thus, from next year, a targeted approach to the subsidies will be implemented in phases. The result of the savings from this targeted subsidies will then be channeled to increase the allocation of cash assistance through the Rahmah Cash Contribution (Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah) from RM8 billion to RM10 billion,” said Mr Anwar, who noted that subsidy cuts are largely on fuel and electricity.
He said that this year’s budget - themed “Reformasi Ekonomi, Memperkasa Rakyat” or “Economic Reform, Empowering the People” - is a reflection of the unity government’s determination to uplift the national economy and the people’s well-being.
He added that the unity government was confident of reaching its 2024 economic growth target of close to 5 per cent.
Against the backdrop of a lacklustre global economic recovery, analysts have predicted that the budget for the coming year will include “feel-good measures”, according to the New Straits Times.
Economists were also expecting Mr Anwar to announce steps to implement the capital gains and luxury taxes first proposed in the previous budget in order to broaden the revenue base, with some predicting an introduction of the Goods & Services Tax (GST) from late 2024 or early 2025, Reuters reported.
Mr Anwar was also expected to announce details on subsidy rationalisation to better help those in the lower-income group.
He had earlier told CNA in an interview that the current subsidy programme that ran up to US$17 billion last year is plagued by leakage and wastage and is not sustainable.
Malaysia, with a debt of RM1.399 trillion at the end of 2022, saw its economic growth in the second quarter hit the lowest in nearly two years.
The World Bank also recently revised Malaysia’s economic growth from 4.3 per cent to 3.9 per cent, sparking worries among economists that this will bode poorly for the local economy, according to local media.
In a bid to strengthen Malaysia’s economy, Mr Anwar has introduced economic plans like the Madani Economy Framework - which involves the comprehensive restructuring of the Malaysian economy - and the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) which seeks to increase the manufacturing sector's value.