Malaysia PM Anwar tables record RM393.8 billion Budget, rolls out several tax hikes and reforms

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday (Oct 13) has tabled the country’s largest-ever budget, as he made a further push for a shift from the current blanket subsidies to a more targeted approach aimed at giving more to the truly needy.

Among the measures announced by Mr Anwar include an increase to the service tax from six per cent to eight per cent. A capital gains tax would also be introduced at a rate of 10 per cent from March 1 next year.

Separately, a high-value goods tax of five to 10 per cent on items such as jewellery and watches would also be introduced, he said.

The expansionary 2024 budget of RM393.8 billion (US$83.29 billion) surpasses the RM388.1 billion that was unveiled for the 2023 budget earlier this year, the largest then.

The 2024 budget marks a return to the regular year-end announcement cycle following February’s 2023 budget, which took place just three months after Mr Anwar took office in November last year.