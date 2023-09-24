Commentary: Malaysia sets it sights on wealthy investors

KUALA LUMPUR: It doesn’t take much to be among the richest 1 per cent in Malaysia.

According to a recent report by property consultancy Knight Frank, the entry point to the 1 per cent club of the richest people in Malaysia was just US$485,000 in net wealth last year. Compare this with US$12.4 million for Monaco, which has the world’s densest population of super-rich individuals, Switzerland at US$6.6 million or Singapore’s richest at US$3.5 million.

This is not necessarily an unfavourable situation.

While the Knight Frank report did not provide the number of individuals in Malaysia who met the minimum US$485,000 needed to be among the country’s richest 1 per cent, it did state that the country had 85,126 high net worth individuals (net worth of at least US$1 million) in 2022, and 721 ultra rich individuals with more than US$30 million net worth each.

Together, these figures indicate that there were at least 85,847 individuals in Malaysia’s top 1 per cent club last year. Projections from Knight Frank's Wealth Sizing Model suggest this number will nearly double to 165,883 by 2027 (164,839 high net worth individuals and 1,044 ultra high net worth individuals).

This presents an opportunity for Malaysia, which is vying to position itself as a prime destination for affluent investors. It also holds significance for Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, which has made strengthening the economy one of his main focus areas.

“(Malaysia) has to be attractive for investments, period. Whatever needs to be done, whatever is necessary to ensure that Malaysia remains an attractive, competitive destination for investments, we will do,” Mr Anwar said at the annual Milken Institute Asia Summit on Sep 13.