Malaysia’s Anwar says Norway missile deal cancellation reflects wider Western hypocrisy

KUALA LUMPUR: Norway’s unilateral decision to scrap a missile deal with Malaysia points to a "dangerous trend of double standards" for the rule of law and a worrying erosion of respect for international norms, said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking at the 39th Asia-Pacific Roundtable - which discusses key issues impacting the Asia-Pacific region - in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday (Jul 2), Anwar also blasted the “hypocrisy of those who are conveniently muted on such violations”.

“Is it acceptable for some countries to ignore international laws and norms, while others are subjected to the strictest standard of compliance?” he said, as he questioned whether Western powers are leaning towards a principle of “one rule for me, and another for thee”.

“If this is how partners in the West are going to treat those in the Global South … then it does not bode well for our future as equitable partners and friends. As the old Dutch saying goes, ‘trust arrives on foot and departs on horseback’,” said Anwar.

In May, the Norwegian foreign ministry had said that “certain licences related to the export of specific defence technology to Malaysia have been revoked”.

This followed earlier reports that Norway had banned the delivery of the Naval Strike Missiles (NSM) just days before the scheduled date under a procurement contract signed in April 2018 with Malaysia.

Anwar had then chastised Norway’s decision and said that signed contracts are binding obligations, and not mere "confetti" to be discarded at will.