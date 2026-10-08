Malaysia budget 2027: Anwar faces balancing act on cost-of-living relief as general election looms

REFORMS CONTINUE, BUT HOW FAR WITH GE16 LOOMING?

Economists told CNA that while reforms will continue, they are likely to proceed at a more cautious pace.

Sedek said that the government could not afford to completely put structural reforms on hold, but expected a more calibrated and carefully sequenced approach, particularly for measures that directly impact household incomes and business costs.



He said the government could further tighten eligibility for subsidies and reduce leakages before making more substantial adjustments.

On revenue, Sedek does not expect major new taxes on individuals or companies, with the government likely to focus instead on improving tax compliance, broadening the effective tax base and strengthening collection.

Anwar said in August that the finance ministry was studying a proposal to create a hybrid tax system combining features of the Sales and Service Tax (SST) and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).



Dass also said reforms will continue, but added it was politically difficult to introduce measures that impose visible additional costs on households.

“I don’t expect the government to abandon structural reforms, but I do expect the pace and sequencing to become more cautious,” he said.

Others believe the political window for more painful reforms is closing.



Lee of ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute said major structural reforms were becoming politically risky, particularly further subsidy rationalisation that would fully or partially float prices.



He noted that the government had already scaled back plans to progressively target fuel subsidies, opting instead to retain the full subsidy for all Malaysians up to a monthly limit rather than reduce support for higher-income earners.

“Such reforms are less and less likely, the closer we get to the next election,” he said.

Aira Azhari, the CEO of the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS), echoed this, saying that further rationalisation of petrol subsidies was unlikely, pointing to the government's recent decision to restore the monthly subsidised RON95 quota for Malaysians to 300 litres.

“It is too politically risky to introduce any other subsidy rationalisation in this budget,” she told CNA.

In August, Anwar announced that the government would restore a quota for Malaysian citizens to buy the popular RON95 transport fuel to 300 litres per month, after reducing it to 200 litres a month earlier this year amid a surge in global crude oil prices due to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The quota for diesel purchases for certain categories of users would be similarly raised to 400 litres per month.