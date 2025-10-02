From retirement dream to financial burden: JB’s stalled condo projects leave buyers in limbo

JOHOR BAHRU: When Singaporean swimming coach Chu Siew Hoe first saw an artist's impression of a luxurious waterfront condominium in Johor Bahru 10 years ago, he imagined a peaceful retirement in a spacious apartment overlooking the Straits of Johor.

To fund the RM1 million (US$238,100) purchase of a dual-key unit at Sovereign Bay in full, Chu, now 65, refinanced his Sengkang executive condominium, borrowing S$300,000 from the bank.

A decade on, Sovereign Bay, located in Permas Jaya on the coast, remains an unfinished mass of concrete.

The project is developed by UE E&C Sanjia, a joint venture between UE E&C from Singapore and China's Sichuan Sanjia Real Estate Group.

It was slated for completion in October 2019 but is currently listed as an “abandoned” project by Malaysia’s Ministry of Housing and Local Government. This refers to a project that is not completed by the delivery date stated in the sale and purchase agreement and for which there is no significant activity at the construction site for six consecutive months.

Meanwhile, Chu is making monthly mortgage repayments of around S$2,000 by juggling his swimming school and part-time private-hire driving.

There is no certainty when — or if — he will ever hold the keys to his Johor Bahru home.