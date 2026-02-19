RTS Link fares may cost around S$5 to S$7 per trip, more ‘cost-effective’ than car travel: Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: Fares for the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link are expected to cost around S$5 to S$7 (US$3.95 to US$5.50) for each one-way trip, said Malaysia Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said that fares for the cross-border rail service are unlikely to be as cheap as public transport in Kuala Lumpur but added that it would still be more cost-effective than travelling to Singapore by car.

Fares are expected to be announced in the second-half of 2026, Loke said, echoing his earlier statements that the final pricing and fare mechanism would be made public closer to the service’s launch date.

The RTS Link is expected to start operations by the end of 2026. In Singapore, it will connect directly to Woodlands North MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

Loke said that the Malaysian government will not subsidise Singapore commuters, making schemes like monthly passes and discounts “difficult” to implement.

He added that fares are set by RTS Operations - a joint venture between Malaysia’s state-owned transport provider Prasarana Malaysia Bhd and Singapore’s SMRT Corporation.

“The Singapore government will not provide subsidies, so the operating model must ensure sustainable development,” Loke was quoted as saying by Sin Chew Daily.