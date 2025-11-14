New or upgraded, JB malls look to cash in on RTS Link – but will shoppers bite?

JOHOR BAHRU: The landscape around downtown Johor Bahru looks set to transform in the near future with a slew of high-rise shopping malls - which are integrated with hotels and apartments - opening or undergoing facelifts ahead of the Johor-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link starting operations by early 2027.

Johor Bahru City Square mall, a popular hotspot for Singaporeans, is going through a major redevelopment and expansion to include a hotel.

New shopping centres opening soon include the likes of SKS City Mall - adjoined to the newly opened upscale hotel Sheraton Johor Bahru - and the One Bukit Senyum (OBS) Mall, which will be adjacent to the upcoming high-rise condominium project Arden@One Bukit Senyum.

Experts told CNA that these retailers are targeting the anticipated increase in visitors from Singapore due to RTS Link, with the new rail service seen as a critical factor that could propel the southern Malaysia city into a retail resurgence.

The RTS Link, which is set to be operational from January 2027, will connect Singapore’s Woodlands North station to Johor’s Bukit Chagar station and ferry up to 10,000 passengers an hour each way.

Singaporean Winston Chew, who visits Johor Bahru to shop for household items around once a month, told CNA that the increase in retail options “can only be a good thing for visitors”.

“More malls near the town area is good because next time when the RTS (Link) is ready, we can just walk (from the station) to these malls, do our shopping, and be on our way home,” added the 42-year-old, who spoke to CNA at Johor Bahru City Square mall last Monday (Nov 10) as he was purchasing a screen protector for his phone.