Johor River pollution incident: Residents reel from losses as experts urge stronger safeguards

Affected residents whom CNA spoke to expressed dissatisfaction at how the situation was handled by the authorities.

This included local fishing communities downstream who claimed that their livelihoods have been wiped out as they said that the pollution incident had exterminated the seafood population in the area.

Meanwhile, water quality experts and environmentalists stressed that local authorities should step up monitoring and mitigation measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Environmentalist Renard Siew, who is the climate change adviser to the Centre for Governance and Political Studies (Cent-GPS), a Malaysia-based behavioural and social science research firm, said that these water supply “disruptions” are depriving residents from a basic need.

“Fundamentally, it’s about minimising disruptions of water supply to households, ensuring businesses are not disrupted and preserving the livelihood of local communities, including fishermen … and agricultural activities that depend on clean water for irrigation,” said Siew.

Based on the latest update from Ranhill SAJ on Monday evening, water supply had resumed to 93 per cent of the affected areas.

Over the weekend, operations at Singapore’s national water agency PUB’s Johor River Waterworks were also temporarily suspended but they resumed on Sunday after its checks found that water quality in the Johor River had “returned to normal levels”.

In a statement on Sunday, Malaysia’s Department of Environment (DOE) said the firm allegedly responsible for the pollution - identified as Hiap Aik Evergreen - was issued with a field citation.

It is required to submit a report on remedial works and was instructed to conduct “continuous monitoring” on all slit ponds that are in operation to ensure that pollution incidents do not recur.

The statement added that the department has the authority to impose sanctions on “any party that releases pollutants into the environment without authorisation” under the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

According to its credit rating report online, Hiap Aik Evergreen is involved in construction, trading of building services and transportation services. Its head office is listed to be in Ulu Tiram near Johor Bahru town.