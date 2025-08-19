Malaysia’s ex-chief justice opens up on recent delay in appointing top judges, ‘transparency problem’

“Honestly, I don't really see the huge delay (in appointing the top judges) because the appointments would have to be done through the Conference of Rulers,” Tengku Maimun said at a dialogue session on safeguarding Malaysia’s constitution, organised by the Allianz Centre for Governance.

“And as we all understand, the Conference of Rulers will sit on dates that are scheduled way ahead – I think they would be meeting about four or five times a year, about there.”

While the JAC would submit its recommendations to relevant authorities “way in advance”, the process would still need to involve the Malay rulers, Tengku Maimun said.

“Because of the process of the consultation between the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the rulers’ conference that needs to take place, there is a delay there … I mean, the fault is nobody's fault,” she added, using the official term for the king.

JUDICIAL INTERFERENCE?

Malaysia’s top two judiciary posts were vacant after the back-to-back retirements in early July of Tengku Maimun and Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim as the President of the Court of Appeal.

Their replacements were announced only 15 days later in the early hours of Jul 18.

Justice Wan Farid Wan Salleh and Justice Abu Bakar Jais are now the Chief Justice and President of the Court of Appeal, respectively, while Justice Azizah Nawawi took over as Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak from Justice Abdul Rahman Selbi after he retired.

Anwar said the next day that the appointment of a new chief justice cleared him of any interference claims, including speculation that former Attorney General Ahmad Terrirudin Salleh was eyed for the role.

The judicial controversy had deepened on Jul 12 when the purported minutes of a JAC meeting in May were uploaded on social media, alluding to earlier claims of misconduct against Terrirudin.

The leaked memo also referred to previously reported allegations that Terrirudin pressured then-Chief Justice Tengku Maimun to rule in favour of certain parties in an unspecified case and pushed for the reappointment of judges linked to ongoing trials.

The Attorney General’s Chambers dismissed the claims as “speculation”.