Malaysia major-general charged with misappropriating US$1.27 million of Armed Forces Welfare Fund
Mohamed Fauzi Kamis is the third high-ranking military officer to be charged in just over a week, following the former armed forces chief and former army chief.
KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian senior military officer was charged in court on Friday (Jan 30) with criminal breach of trust involving RM5 million (US$1.27 million) of the Armed Forces Welfare Fund.
Mohamed Fauzi Kamis, 56, is the third high-ranking military officer to be charged in just over a week in Malaysia’s anti-graft crackdown. Fauzi, who is a major-general, is currently the Armed Forces’ Joint Forces Headquarters chief of staff.
Last Friday, former armed forces chief Mohd Nizam Jaffar, 59, was charged with receiving almost US$190,000 in bribes and misappropriating RM3 million of the Armed Forces Welfare Fund in June 2024 by making “additional investments” in a company named Precious Amber International Berhad without approval from the welfare fund’s investment committee.
A day before, former army chief Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, 58, and his wife Salwani Anuar, 26, were charged with money laundering involving nearly RM2.2 million.
Fauzi allegedly misappropriated the RM5 million in 2023, in his capacity as chairman of welfare fund’s investment committee and assistant chief of staff for personnel services.
The fund helps Malaysian Armed Forces personnel, veterans and their families who are in need, including through financial assistance and support with essential items like milk powder or disposable diapers.
Like Nizam, Fauzi is accused of making an additional investment in Precious Amber International Berhad without obtaining approval from the fund’s investment committee.
He allegedly committed the offence at the Ministry of Defence on Nov 27, 2023, reported news outlet Bernama.
If convicted, Fauzi faces a jail term of between two and 20 years, caning and a fine.
He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail of RM100,000 by judge Suzana Hussin. He will surrender his passport to the court until the case is concluded.
His case will be mentioned again on Mar 16.
On Thursday, former Malaysian Defence Intelligence Organisation chief Mohd Razali Alias, 60, was charged with three counts of corruption involving US$20,000 and RM64,600.
He is accused of receiving a US$20,000 bribe from someone called Sheikh Ahmad Nafiq Sheikh A Rahman in November 2024. It was allegedly an inducement to approve a certification and acceptance of service for the maintenance and support of the defence cyber system, reported news outlet The Star.
If convicted, he faces a maximum prison term of 20 years and a fine.
Razali also allegedly received gratification in the form of return flight tickets to Malaga in Spain, and Estonia, worth RM64,600 for his wife. He allegedly committed the offences in November 2024 and April 2025.
For these charges, he faces a maximum of two years' imprisonment and a fine if convicted.
He pleaded not guilty and is out on bail of RM50,000.