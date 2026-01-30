Malaysia major-general charged with misappropriating US$1.27 million of Armed Forces Welfare Fund

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian senior military officer was charged in court on Friday (Jan 30) with criminal breach of trust involving RM5 million (US$1.27 million) of the Armed Forces Welfare Fund.

Mohamed Fauzi Kamis, 56, is the third high-ranking military officer to be charged in just over a week in Malaysia’s anti-graft crackdown. Fauzi, who is a major-general, is currently the Armed Forces’ Joint Forces Headquarters chief of staff.

Last Friday, former armed forces chief Mohd Nizam Jaffar, 59, was charged with receiving almost US$190,000 in bribes and misappropriating RM3 million of the Armed Forces Welfare Fund in June 2024 by making “additional investments” in a company named Precious Amber International Berhad without approval from the welfare fund’s investment committee.

A day before, former army chief Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, 58, and his wife Salwani Anuar, 26, were charged with money laundering involving nearly RM2.2 million.

Fauzi allegedly misappropriated the RM5 million in 2023, in his capacity as chairman of welfare fund’s investment committee and assistant chief of staff for personnel services.

The fund helps Malaysian Armed Forces personnel, veterans and their families who are in need, including through financial assistance and support with essential items like milk powder or disposable diapers.