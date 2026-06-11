Malaysia police call for total vape ban after ‘Piu Piu’ drug found in e-liquids

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s police have called for a complete ban on electronic cigarettes and vaporisers after a new synthetic drug dubbed “Piu Piu” was detected in vape liquids.

The synthetic drug, a mixture of fentanyl and psychoactive chemicals (NPS), could cause severe intoxication and leave users in a “zombie-like” state, deputy inspector-general of police Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay was quoted as saying on Thursday (Jun 11) by local news outlet Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

The drug is termed “Piu Piu” or “piao piao”, which translates to “floating” in Chinese, to describe the light, dizzy and euphoric feel that users purportedly experience.

Drug syndicates are increasingly pushing narcotics - particularly "trendy" psychoactive substances - in vape devices, he added.

"The main issue today is not whether vaping is a business opportunity for certain groups,” Ayob told reporters.

“The real concern is that these devices are being dangerously abused by mixing them with new drugs or new NPS."