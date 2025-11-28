Sabah election: Warring parties lock horns on corruption and ties with federal government as campaigning ends

KOTA KINABALU, Sabah: As hustings for the Sabah election drew to a close, the incumbent coalitions doubled down on the importance of a smooth federal-state relationship, while its main rival urged voters to reject corruption.

In its final campaign messages, the incumbent Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS)-Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance insisted that only a Sabah government working in unison with Putrajaya could continue bringing crucial development to the state.

Rival party Warisan took aim at “widespread” corruption plaguing Sabah, while pledging to do a better job of governing the Borneo state if given the mandate after polling day on Saturday (Nov 29).

The campaign has played out amid online sentiments calling for Sabah to be governed exclusively by local parties due to years of perceived neglect by the federal government. Malaysia’s poorest state has struggled with long-standing issues of poor water and electricity supply as well as roads.