Local vs national parties, corruption scandals and municipal bugbears - how will Sabah vote?

KOTA KINABALU, Sabah: In the quiet suburban district of Darau, a roughly 20-minute drive from Malaysia’s Sabah state capital of Kota Kinabalu, pulsating house music reverberated from a large white tent.

It was not a dance party but the culmination of a one-hour election rally by the incumbent Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition, as its chairman Hajiji Noor - the Sabah chief minister - took his leave to cheering crowds and spinning LED lights.

“In Sabah, we don’t give another chance to those who previously failed,” Hajiji had earlier said, taking another dig at GRS’ bitter rival Warisan and eliciting roars of approval from the partisan audience.

Political foes amped up the rhetoric on Wednesday (Nov 26) as the campaign entered its home stretch, trading blows as relentlessly as the heavy downpours that have pummelled parts of the state.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

CNA is on the ground ahead of Polling Day on Saturday, when over 1.7 million Sabahans will vote for their next state legislative assembly.

The election is seen as an early test of support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s federal government, which must hold the next national general election by February 2028. GRS is allied with Anwar’s peninsula-based Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in Sabah.

Some 7km away from Darau at a coffee shop in Likas, a constituency with a large base of Chinese voters, Warisan president Shafie Apdal had his say.

“The GRS claims to be a united front for Sabahans, but it is not a united front for the people of Sabah. It is a united group of corrupted people,” he said, drawing loud applause from supporters.

GRS and Warisan have emerged as frontrunners in this year’s election, according to analysts, and the two camps on Wednesday deployed heavyweights to support their candidates in enemy territory.

GRS is trying to wrest Darau from Warisan, while Warisan is looking to make inroads in Likas, held by GRS ally PH.