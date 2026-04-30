Malaysia to slash 2026 federal operating spend over Iran war costs

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's treasury has ordered all federal ministries, departments and agencies to cut their operating budgets for 2026 due to the impact of the Middle East conflict, according to a government official and documents reviewed by Reuters.

In a government directive dated Wednesday (Apr 29), the finance ministry suggested RM5.4 billion (US$1.36 billion) in budget cuts for health and higher education ministries, according to local media.

A total of RM10 billion could be saved across the board, including RM3.06 billion from the health ministry and RM2.39 billion from the higher education ministry, according to local news platform Free Malaysia Today.

The treasury added that it was capable of saving RM664 million on its own, while the home and defence ministries could slash RM647 million and RM508 million respectively.

The directive comes as Malaysia scrambles to cushion its citizens from soaring prices triggered by the United States-Israeli war on Iran.

The directive, sent by Treasury Secretary-General Johan Mahmood Merican, said a sharp spike in energy prices stemming from the conflict has had a direct impact on living costs, swelling the government's subsidy bill.

The government's public subsidy cost was expected to reach RM58.4 billion this year, far surpassing the RM15 billion originally approved for 2026, Johan Mahmood said in the internal document.

As such, all ministries and federal bodies were to review their operational expenditures for the year and submit their proposals for spending cuts by May 15, he said.

The health ministry was allocated a total of RM46.5 billion under this year’s budget, while RM18.6 billion was earmarked for the higher education ministry.