Malaysian rapper Namewee's bail extended for 2 weeks as police probe Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh’s death

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian rapper Namewee, who is assisting in the investigation of the death of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh Yu-hsin, had his police bail extended for another two weeks on Wednesday (Nov 26).

This follows his release on police bail two weeks earlier.

Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, had reported to the Dang Wangi police headquarters at about 3pm Wednesday, according to local Chinese news outlet Sin Chew Daily.

He was seen arriving at the police headquarters in a grey sports utility vehicle, accompanied by two men.

Wee, who was previously held there for nine days during the investigation, was seen leaving about an hour later.

Dang Wangi district police chief Sazalee Adam and Wee’s lawyer Joshua Tay both confirmed with CNA his police bail extension until Dec 10.

Hsieh - known as the “nurse goddess” by her fans for her looks and background in nursing - was found dead in a hotel bathtub at Jalan Conlay in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 22 while reportedly working on a video project with Wee.

The case was reclassified as murder on Nov 4 after being initially classified as sudden death.

As part of the investigations, Wee had turned himself in to the police in the early hours of Nov 5. His remand was initially due to end on Nov 10 but was later extended by another three days to Nov 13.

Under Malaysian law, the police must either charge or release a suspect when the period of the second remand lapses.

A day before Wee's release, Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar had said that there were currently no leads in the police probe that could connect him to Hsieh's death.

Wee was charged on Oct 24 with drug use and possession.