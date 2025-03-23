Far From Home: Migrant workers in Malaysia make their mark by giving back to society, helping fellow countrymen

In Singapore, Indah Yosevina and Raman Saravanan are among many migrant workers who find joy in spending their days off amid their busy schedules to organise or participate in community programmes.

Indah, a domestic worker from Indonesia who has worked in Singapore for over six years, spends her free time organising various initiatives aimed at supporting not only the migrant community but also contributing to the wider Singapore community.

As the chairperson of the Indonesian Family Network (IFN) - an organisation made up of fellow Indonesian domestic workers - the 41-year-old has organised various exercise and educational classes to empower fellow domestic workers from Indonesia.

Beyond that, Indah - together with IFN - has also spearheaded blood donation drives and volunteer efforts to provide food for those in need in Singapore.

The network’s blood donation drive, held every three months since 2016, attracts around 40 participants of mostly Indonesian domestic workers each time, according to Indah.

“We manage it ourselves, we write a letter to the blood bank, make an appointment to pick a date and gather people,” she told CNA, adding that the initiative is open to migrant workers of other nationalities as well.

A team of volunteers from the Indonesian Family Network at Singapore-based charity kitchen Willing Hearts on Feb 2, 2025. (Photo: Facebook/IFN-Indonesian Family Network Singapore)

Indah has also organised volunteering initiatives for migrant workers at Singapore-based charity kitchen Willing Hearts which provides meals to the needy, including the elderly, disabled and low-income families.

The activity is held once a month on a Sunday and those interested sign up for the programme through IFN’s social media platforms.

Indah first joined IFN in 2021 to participate in its choir group and was elected as the chairperson of the network in January 2025.

Her passion for volunteering has grown since joining the network but even before that, she was also an active member of the Migrant Writers of Singapore and “The Story Behind Smile” initiative - both of which focus on shedding light on the lives of migrant workers in the country.

“For me personally, I like doing volunteering work, I like to do positive things on my off days,” she said when asked how she juggles her daily work with her community efforts.

Besides volunteering work, migrant workers in Singapore have also made a mark through the sports that they love.

On Feb 23, a team of migrant workers led by 43-year-old Raman Saravanan finished second at the annual Century Race organised by the Singapore Dragon Boat Association.

The team consisted of drivers, safety coordinators and general workers at construction sites, according to Saravanan.

“My role was to organise the team, while my friends took care of booking the coach, arranging training sessions and securing the necessary equipment.” Saravanan, who has worked in Singapore for over 20 years, told CNA.

Despite his busy schedule as a safety coordinator at a construction site, Saravanan was determined to ensure that his team - which trains once a week - would be well-prepared for the race. He even secured a sponsorship from local charity organisation ItsRainingRaincoats to support them.

“Some of my teammates had night shifts, making it difficult for them to attend training during the day and others worked on Sundays but we made the most of the time we had together,” Saravanan - who hails from India - told CNA.

Saravanan was also moved by how the journey had fostered the spirit of togetherness among his migrant friends.

“Some of my friends who work at construction sites brought food to share, along with flags and whistles to cheer us on and motivate us to paddle faster.”