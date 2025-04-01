‘Stay strong, my loved ones’: Anguish in Myanmar as hopes fade for quake victims

MANDALAY: Rescuers are pressing on days after a powerful earthquake ripped through central Myanmar, even as hopes of finding more survivors are fading quickly.

The so-called golden window – the immediate 72 hours to reach trapped victims – has passed, following which the chances of survival without water diminishes rapidly.

In Mandalay, one of the worst-hit places near the epicentre of the quake, devastation is widespread and bodies have piled up at crematoriums.

In the middle of the city where the Great Wall Hotel collapsed, Hnin Hnin Shwe watched in desperation as members of a Chinese search-and-rescue team clawed through debris.

The Yangon native was visiting Mandalay with her family when the 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck. Her husband and two young daughters – two and seven years old – are still missing.