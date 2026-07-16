New Delhi tells shipowners not to deploy Indian seafarers on Hormuz routes

NEW DELHI: India has ordered shipowners, ship managers and recruitment companies not to deploy the country's seafarers on vessels undertaking trips through the Strait of Hormuz amid renewed fighting in the region.

India is the world's third-largest supplier of seafarers, with more than 300,000 sailors working across global shipping fleets, according to government data.

"No deployment of Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages involving passage through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders," the Directorate General of Shipping said in an order issued late Wednesday.

Two Indian seafarers have been killed in attacks on vessels in the region over the last three days, as tensions escalate in the Middle East.

Recent attacks on vessels have increased the risks faced by seafarers and commercial ships operating in the conflict-affected area "significantly", the shipping regulator said.

"In view of the heightened security situation in the Persian Gulf region ... the Directorate considers it necessary to adopt enhanced precautionary measures to safeguard the interests of Indian seafarers serving on board ships operating in the region," the order said.

It also directed masters of the vessels to ensure that they are sufficiently vigilant about the security situation in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters, and called for continuous monitoring of navigational warnings.

New Delhi also lodged a strong protest with Iran, summoning its deputy ambassador over one of the deaths on Tuesday.