‘We hardly make any profit’: Fuel price surge from Iran war squeezes Philippine fisherfolk
Rising oil prices are cutting into incomes for more than 2 million people across the country’s fishing sector, as costs climb and catches fall.
MANILA: For generations, fishing communities along Manila Bay have relied on nearby municipal waters for their livelihood, but activity has slowed in recent weeks.
The ongoing war on Iran has sent global fuel prices soaring, hitting countries like the Philippines hard.
The nation’s fishing industry is especially vulnerable, as small-scale fishermen depend on diesel to power their boats.
In coastal areas such as Navotas – home to one of Southeast Asia’s largest fishing hubs – many boats now sit idle.
Fisherman Rommel Escarial told CNA he used to earn just enough by gathering mussels in nearby waters – something he says is no longer possible now due to soaring oil prices.
“The rise in fuel costs has had a massive impact on us, especially now that the mussel beds are so much farther. Most are in Bulacan waters, so our fuel use has doubled,” said Escarial, who is also president of Pamalakaya-Navotas, a group representing fisherfolk in the region.
“We used to earn no less than 500 pesos (US$8) a day, but now we hardly make any profit. It’s down to 300 pesos or even nothing. Zero,” he added.
In March, the wider Pamalakaya group said fuel costs had risen by as much as 120 per cent as global oil prices surged.
Fewer fishing trips are now being made, shrinking incomes for more than 2 million people involved in the country’s small-scale fishing industry, including processors and vendors.
Beyond fuel prices, environmental pressures are also worsening the situation.
Large reclamation projects in Manila Bay have pushed fish stocks further offshore. This forces fishermen to travel longer distances, consuming more fuel.
For many, the combined impact is unsustainable.
Aaron Escarial, another fisherman in Navotas, said their communities have received little support in dealing with these changes.
“We were offered no compensation, no alternative livelihood. It’s not clear if the reclamation and destruction of our source of livelihood is legal or justifiable,” he said.
IMPACT FELT BEYOND FISHING
The effects are not limited to those who catch the fish.
In coastal communities, many women work in post-harvest roles, processing and selling seafood. As catches decline and fuel costs rise, their incomes are also under pressure.
Jennifer Zamora, who steams mussels and other seafood from her husband’s daily catch and sells them, said her margins have nearly disappeared.
“We barely earn anything anymore … Costs are so high, but we can’t raise our prices,” she said.
“We’ve had to think of ways to at least save a bit. We learned to use firewood to keep earning, because what we make isn’t enough anymore. Otherwise, all of our income would just go to gas.”
Higher prices for liquefied petroleum gas, commonly used for cooking, have added to the burden.
GOVERNMENT AID FALLS SHORT, SAY COMMUNITIES
The Philippine government has introduced support measures, including one-time fuel subsidies of under US$50 for more than 15,000 registered fishermen.
A broader 10 billion Philippine peso cash assistance programme is also expected to reach around 400,000 beneficiaries.
Officials say additional measures are in place.
“Aside from the fuel assistance, there are other regular interventions that the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources is implementing to ensure that our fisherfolk are being assisted in terms of their livelihood,” said Nazario Briguera, spokesperson for the agency.
He added that fishing technologies are being promoted to help reduce operating costs.
But many fishing communities say the assistance is not enough to offset the rise in expenses.
RISK TO FOOD SECURITY
Experts warn that the situation could have broader consequences.
With fewer boats heading out and long-term environmental pressures affecting fish stocks, supply could tighten further. This may increase food insecurity in a country where fish is a key source of protein, they said.
Danny Ocampo, senior campaign manager at marine conservation group Oceana Philippines, said that the sector has been under strain for years.
“Since 10 to 20 years ago, we're losing 45 million kg of potential fish catch for fisherfolk in both municipal and commercial fisheries capture,” he said.
“But this is something that the government has failed to address. Municipal fisherfolk have always been marginalised. They belong to the poorest of the poor in the country. And that translates to more vulnerability.”
As global tensions keep fuel prices elevated, analysts say without stronger subsidies or policy changes such as fuel tax relief, many Filipino fisherfolk could face an uncertain future.