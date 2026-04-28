‘We hardly make any profit’: Fuel price surge from Iran war squeezes Philippine fisherfolk

MANILA: For generations, fishing communities along Manila Bay have relied on nearby municipal waters for their livelihood, but activity has slowed in recent weeks.

The ongoing war on Iran has sent global fuel prices soaring, hitting countries like the Philippines hard.

The nation’s fishing industry is especially vulnerable, as small-scale fishermen depend on diesel to power their boats.

In coastal areas such as Navotas – home to one of Southeast Asia’s largest fishing hubs – many boats now sit idle.

Fisherman Rommel Escarial told CNA he used to earn just enough by gathering mussels in nearby waters – something he says is no longer possible now due to soaring oil prices.

“The rise in fuel costs has had a massive impact on us, especially now that the mussel beds are so much farther. Most are in Bulacan waters, so our fuel use has doubled,” said Escarial, who is also president of Pamalakaya-Navotas, a group representing fisherfolk in the region.

“We used to earn no less than 500 pesos (US$8) a day, but now we hardly make any profit. It’s down to 300 pesos or even nothing. Zero,” he added.