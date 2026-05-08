'No room for illegal activities’: Malaysia stresses security, efficiency for JB-Singapore RTS Link

JOHOR BAHRU: As Malaysia gears up for the launch of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link at the end of the year, authorities are zoning in on illegal activities, as well as faster immigration clearance.

Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the government is strengthening real-time monitoring to detect threats such as smuggling and unauthorised entry, as well as taking a more “proactive approach” to prevent a repeat of recent autogate glitches.

Speaking on Friday (May 8) during a working visit to the site of RTS Link’s Bukit Chagar station, he said the facility is expected to become Malaysia’s busiest land checkpoint - making both efficiency and security critical.

“For a project of this scale, it’s not just about speed. We are … using technology to ensure that all movements are recorded, analysed and monitored in real time … (leaving) no room for illegal activities,” he said, citing risks such as human trafficking, and smuggling of people and contraband.

A key part of the upgrade is the transition from the ageing MyIMMs system, the immigration department’s digital system, to the new National Integrated Immigration System (MyNIISe), aimed at improving reliability and handling higher passenger volumes.

“The fact that we chose to implement this new system means we acknowledge the need to improve the existing system so that the disruptions we have experienced become a thing of the past,” said Saifuddin.

“Replacing an old system with a new one involves a transition and integration phase. There will … be glitches here and there - that is inevitable. No system is perfect. What is most important is the home ministry’s commitment to mitigating such disruptions,” he added.