Hot demand, shrinking harvests: Thai coffee faces boom and doom paradox

CHIANG MAI: As mist rolls in along a mountain ridge high above Chiang Mai, Chatree Saeyang climbs up steep wooden stairs to his rustic village cafe, a hideaway in the clouds for coffee drinkers.

Chatree, 39, is a third-generation farmer and a tinkerer.

Littered behind the cafe counter is an assemblage of coffee paraphernalia for his caffeinated creations. As his espresso machine whirs, the headbanded master also starts to prepare a pour-over coffee from beans he grew, fermented and roasted himself.

He knows which trees produced which fruit and how that will translate to the cup. His specialty coffee is celebrated, part of a national movement increasingly prizing organic, artisanal processes.

Yet the natural ecosystem that fosters the practices of farmers like Chatree faces unprecedented challenges.

Thailand’s coffee industry is being reshaped by a paradox. Climate change is stressing highland farms and pushing production downward, even as a booming cafe culture in the country’s urban hubs drives record domestic demand.

With prices rising and imports surging to fill the gap, Thailand's coffee scene is undergoing a rapid transformation marked by fierce competition, bold innovation and a growing push for sustainability.