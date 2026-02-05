Thailand Election 2026: Debt worries, economic uncertainty loom large on voters’ minds

BANGKOK: The sharp aroma of chillis and garlic slice through the air as Anantaya Klangprapan stands over a sizzling wok at a corner stall in a nearly deserted cafeteria in downtown Bangkok.

Since 7am, the 58-year-old has been frying krapao gai, Thailand’s ubiquitous stir-fried basil leaves with chicken and rice, even though most neighbouring stalls are shuttered for the weekend lull.

But for Anantaya, the few customers she can attract during these offpeak hours means another chance to earn money — and to chip away at a debt that has come to define her daily life.

Her business never fully recovered after the COVID-19 pandemic. To cover household and operating costs, she borrowed heavily, racking up around 100,000 baht (US$3,180) in debt.

With few formal lending options, the widow turned to illegal moneylenders, paying interest rates far beyond what banks charge.