Death toll from southern Thailand floods rises to 145

BANGKOK: The death toll from floods across southern Thailand has risen to 145, with more than 100 people killed in hard-hit Songkhla province alone, the government said on Friday (Nov 28).
Devastating flooding has overwhelmed southern Thailand this week, particularly in Hat Yai district, near the border with Malaysia.
The "total deaths across the southern provinces is 145", with Songkhla accounting for 110, government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat told a press conference, updating earlier figures.
Large areas were submerged, pushing residents to seek shelter on rooftops and a local hospital announcing its morgue was full.
Paradorn Prissananantakul, the director of the flood relief operations centre, said: "We will now move into the rehabilitation phase and work to restore cities to normal as quickly as possible."
More than 14,000 people have been evacuated from affected areas, the government said.
Large parts of Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia have been stricken by cyclone-fuelled torrential rain for a week, with a rare tropical storm forming in the Malacca Strait.
Another 46 people were killed by a cyclone in the South Asian island nation of Sri Lanka, authorities said.
In the southern city of Hat Yai, the hardest hit part of Thailand, the rain had finally stopped on Friday, but residents were still ankle-deep in flood waters, and many remained without electricity as they assessed the damage done to their property over the last week.
One said he had "lost everything".
Some residents said they were spared the worst of the floods but were still suffering from the effects.
"It affects everything for us, in every way," said 52-year old Somporn Petchtae.
"My place wasn't flooded, but I was stuck like I was on an island because I couldn't go anywhere.”
INDONESIA FLOODS
On badly hit Sumatra in Indonesia, 94 people had been confirmed dead by Friday afternoon, according to data from three provincial authorities.
In the Padang Pariaman region of Sumatra, where a total of 22 people died, residents had to cope with water levels at least 1m high, and had still not been reached by search and rescue personnel on Friday.
"We're running out of supplies and food," said Muhammad Rais, a 40-year-old resident who was forced to move to the second floor of his home on Thursday to escape the rapidly rising waters.
Communications remained down in some parts of the island, and authorities were working to restore power and clear roads that have been blocked by landslide debris, said Abdul Muhari, spokesman for Indonesia's national disaster mitigation agency.
Indonesia will continue to airlift aid and rescue personnel into stricken areas on Friday, he added.
In neighbouring Malaysia, where two people have been confirmed dead, tropical storm Senyar made landfall at around midnight and has since weakened.
Meteorological authorities are still bracing themselves for heavy rain and winds, and warned that rough seas could pose risks for small boats.
A total of 30,000 evacuees remain in shelters, down from more than 34,000 on Thursday.
Malaysia's foreign ministry said on Friday that it had already evacuated 1,459 Malaysian nationals stranded in more than 25 flood-hit hotels in neighbouring Thailand, adding that it would work to rescue the remaining 300 still caught up in flood zones.