Thailand’s multi-billion-dollar fishing industry reels as soaring fuel costs keep fleets ashore

SAMUT SAKHON, Thailand: The soaring price of diesel has turned the already difficult livelihood of Thai fisherfolk into an increasingly unsustainable one.

Before the Iran war broke out on Feb 28, they were earning about 4,000 to 5,000 baht (US$122 to US$153) per trip and were able to take some of it home.

But every cent goes to fuel now, fisherman Kamol Puengporn told CNA.

“Fishing nowadays means stopping more often than going out. Fuel is expensive, marine resources are declining, so it’s just not worth it anymore,” he added.

“Ask anyone around here if they still have enough money to live – they’d all shake their heads.”

Kamol’s experience reflects a broader crisis unfolding across Thailand’s multi-billion-dollar fishing industry, where rising fuel costs have forced many boats to remain docked for weeks, with little relief in sight.

Half of Thailand’s fishing fleet of 9,000 vessels has reportedly remained in ports since March as operators struggle to cope with surging costs.

Diesel prices in the nation have climbed to more than 50 baht per litre – nearly double what many trawlers paid at the start of the year. The spike follows a sharp rise in global energy prices triggered by the war in Iran, which has disrupted oil supplies.

Each fishing trip can consume up to 1,000 litres of fuel, with larger trawlers often spending weeks at sea and travelling hundreds of kilometres offshore.