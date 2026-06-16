‘Protectionist instincts’: Seafood traders caught in Thai-Malaysia row over shrimp, seabass exports

BANGKOK/KUALA LUMPUR: Shrimp exporters and farmers in southern Thailand are grappling with uncertainty as Malaysian customers postpone or suspend orders in the wake of a seafood spat between the two countries that began last month.

Some seafood sellers in Malaysia have, meanwhile, seen business slow down as the supply of Thai prawns and shrimp, which are typically cheaper than local shrimp, is halted.

The spat began last month, when Bangkok restricted the import of Malaysian sea bass after concerns about chemical residues in the fish.

Malaysia responded by introducing a temporary ban on Jun 1 on the import of five varieties of prawns and shrimp from Thailand – brown tiger, banana and giant tiger prawns as well as whiteleg and blue shrimp – over food-safety controls.

Its Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security also said last month that it would require an extra Certificate of Analysis for Thai sea bass.

With Thai Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit scheduled to visit Malaysia on Wednesday (Jun 17) for policy-level talks aimed at ending the dispute, industry players in both countries said they are hopeful.

The dispute had earlier escalated, with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Jun 2 ordering urgent talks with Malaysia to resolve an issue threatening to hurt Thai farmer livelihoods.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun then said on Jun 10 that Thailand would consider raising the matter at a regional level or at the World Trade Organization if bilateral negotiations do not produce a resolution.